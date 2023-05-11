Photo Release

May 11, 2023 Keeping up with industrialization: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva stresses on Thursday, May 11, 2023, the need to keep the Philippines' technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector relevant and competitive amid increasing job market demands. Presiding over the alignment meeting of the Second Congressional Commission on Education's (EDCOM 2) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Villanueva said the changes brought about by the so-called "Fourth Industrial Revolution" should prompt the government to "sharpen" technical and skills education programs to ensure that Filipinos can catch up with emerging trends and labor requirements. He also underscored the need to harmonize TVET programs with basic and higher education policies. During the meeting, Villanueva, a former TESDA director-general, presented EDCOM 2's priorities, which include worker upskilling, encouraging industry participation, and lifelong learning initiatives. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)