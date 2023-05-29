Photo Release

May 29, 2023 Pimentel objects certification of Maharlika as urgent bill: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from Sen. Mark Villar on the basis behind certifying Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2020 or the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill as urgent. Pimentel, during the period of interpellation on SBN 2020 Monday, May 29, 2023, cited Paragraph 2, Section 26, Article XVI of the Philippine Constitution, which allows a measure to be certified as urgent “to meet a public calamity or emergency.” “What is the public calamity or emergency which will be met by the immediate enactment of this measure,” Pimentel asked. Villar, in response, said the determination of urgency is something that is done by the executive and he believes that the administration has access to information in order to have such a determination.(Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)