Photo Release

June 2, 2023 Win wants MTB-MLE provision of K-to-12 revisited: Sen. Win Gatchalian sees the need to have a national impact evaluation on the implementation of the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) Program, citing serious challenges in linguistically diverse areas all throughout the country. In a privilege speech, Gatchalian noted that based on data, the implementation of the mother tongue policy in linguistically diverse areas may be discriminatory against learners who are not fluent in the regional language chosen as the mother tongue medium of instruction. “I hope that this speech will be the catalyst for a swift national impact evaluation on the implementation of the MTB-MLE, so that we can craft necessary policy reforms and amend the MTB-MLE provision of the K to 12 Law as may be required,” Gatchalian said Wednesday, May 31, 2023.(Senate PRIB photos)