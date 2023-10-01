Photo Release



Villar distributes Lysol: In line with her commitment to ensure the health and safety of students, teachers, school officials and personnel, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar distributes Lysol Disinfectant in seven public schools in Las Piñas. She noted that the recent Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of hygiene and sanitation. The disinfectant spray were donated by Reckitt Benckiser-Philippines in line with their "Disinfect to Protect" campaign. Also in photos are Reckitt Benckiser-Philippines officials led by General Manager Sachin Budhraja; Government Affairs Manager, Atty Diana Mari; Regulatory and Safety Director-Alfred So; together with the officials of the school beneficiaries.

****

Villar namigay ng Lysol: Alinsunod sa kanyang pangakong protektahan ang kalusugan at kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral, guro, opsiyal at kawani ng paaralan, namahagi si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ng Lysol Disinfectant sa pitong public schools sa Las Piñas. Igniit niya ang kahalagahan ng kalinisan na higit nating natutunan noong Covid-19 pandemic. Donasyon ng Reckitt Benckiser-Philippines ang Lysol na bahagi ng kanilang "Disinfect to Protect" campaign. Kasama sa larawan ang mga opisyales ng Reckitt Benckiser-Philippines na sina General Manager Sachin Budhraja; Government Affairs Mananger, Atty Diana Mari; Regulatory and Safety Director-Alfred So; at mga opisyales ng paaralang tumanggap ng benepisyo.