Photo Release

November 7, 2023 Estrada sponsors Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sponsors on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Senate Bill No. 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act which seeks to establish evacuation centers for every city and municipality in the country. Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, asked for the support of his colleagues for the passage of SBN 2451 which aims to enhance the country’s existing disaster resilience mechanism, strengthen disaster preparedness and response, and ultimately save lives of the Filipino people when disaster strikes. “It is imperative that we have these structures built and ready as we do not know when the so-called “The Big One” will happen or when another Yolanda will cross over our islands,” Estrada said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)