Photo Release

November 8, 2023 Angara defends 2024 national budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, answers questions as the Senate begins plenary debates on the proposed P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024 Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Angara, sponsor of the 2024 National Expenditure Program, reiterates during the questioning of the minority bloc that next year’s budget will encourage growth, slash poverty, narrow the budget deficit and reduce debt, jumpstart the economy’s transformation, and finally cement the country’s status as an upper middle-income nation. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)