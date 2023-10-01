Photo Release

November 8, 2023 Legarda seeks senate support for OPG: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses her full support and congratulations to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for signing Executive Order No. 31 institutionalizing the Philippine Open Government Partnership (PH-OGP). At the same time, Legarda appealed to her colleagues to support the initiative and welcome public participation at all levels. “I would like to express my hope that even our institution, the Philippine Senate, whose anniversary we are celebrating today, will fully support the OGP because we believe, as we all do, that public office is a public trust, and it is incumbent upon us to be transparent, accountable, inclusive, and, most of all, to welcome public participation at all levels,” Legarda said Wednesday, November 08, 2023, as she congratulated Budget Sec. Amenah Pangandaman for proposing to the President the institutionalization of OGP. EO31 will pave the way for all branches of government to work closely to synchronize and complement open government initiatives. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)