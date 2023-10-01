Photo Release

November 8, 2023 Soft launching of coffee table book: Senators pose for a memento while touring the Senate museum in Pasay City Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (3rd, left) had unveiled his official portrait and led the soft launching of the Senate museum coffee table book during the event. Also in photo are (from left) Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Sen. Nancy Binay and Senate Legislative Reference Bureau Director Jose G. Villapando. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)