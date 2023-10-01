Photo Release

November 13, 2023 Let OFWs feel they are valued: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during the deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers Monday, November 13, 2023, prods the agency to closely monitor the plight of overseas Filipino workers in recipient countries and provide them with assistance, especially in times of need. Personal remittances from OFWs, Revilla said, keep the economy afloat. “The least we can do is make them feel how much they are valued,” the senator said. “We dream of the day when labor conditions are not only decent, but fair. May the DMW shepherd this dream of ours to reality… The horror stories should instead be replaced with the promise of better monitoring and assistance especially in times of need,” he added. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)