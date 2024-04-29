Photo Release

April 29, 2024 Tulfo denounces pharma scheme: Sen. Raffy Tulfo denounces a multi-level marketing scheme involving doctors and the Bell-Kenz Pharmaceutical Incorporated. During Monday’s plenary session, April 29, 2024, Tulfo said that under the scheme, doctors are receiving gifts and other incentives in exchange for the prescription of Bell-Kenz’s medicines to their patients. “It is not illegal on the part of doctors but it is unethical and immoral,” Tulfo said. “The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must review its procedures in regulating the Pharma industry to ensure only quality medicines are given to patients. It is the policy of the State to protect public health and when public interest or circumstances of extreme urgency so require, it shall adopt appropriate measures to promote and ensure access to affordable quality drugs and medicines for all and then ensure that these are not just words but a reality for our people,” he explained. The senator also wanted the review of Generic Act of 1998 and Universally Accessible Cheaper and Quality Medicines Act of 2008. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)