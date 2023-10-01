Photo Release

November 13, 2023 Laguna Lake a transport potential: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano urges the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to explore the potential of Laguna Lake for transportation, which could help ferry residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces of Laguna and Rizal. According to Cayetano, utilizing the lake for transportation would not require a total development plan since it only needs a system that could bring commuters from point A to point B. “It (Laguna Lake) might be something this administration would like to look at, and I think there is so much potential there from the point of view of transportation,” Cayetano told officials of the DOTr during the plenary debate on the proposed 2024 budget of the agency on Monday, November 13, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)