Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Angara defends 2024 DOJ budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, defends the 2024 proposed budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and attached agencies amounting to P35.4 billion Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Angara gave an update on the reforms undertaken by the DOJ, particularly in the decongestion of jails and penal institutions, the computerization and digitalization of the Land Registration Authority, and the curbing of graft and corruption at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) which he said would “promote greater efficiency in the performance of duties in the bureau.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)