Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Stop POGO operations: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva reiterates his call to stop operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the country. During plenary deliberation of the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Villanueva said that while the number of POGO in the Philippines is declining, POGO-related crimes continue to rise. He cited human trafficking incidences in the cities of Pasay and Paranaque. He said an inter-agency task force was formed by the Senate Committee on Labor in 2019 to monitor the number of foreign nationals engaged in POGO. “We hope that this inter-agency task force is continuing to do its work and we give full support…if there is a need to increase its budget. We are hoping the DOJ and its attached agencies would continue to be active in its work in holding violators accountable,” Villanueva said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)