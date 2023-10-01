Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Tulfo urges DOJ to solve crimes: Sen. Raffy Tulfo vows to support all the programs of the Department of Justice (DOJ) but he urges its attached agencies to solve several crimes in the country. During Tuesday’s deliberations on November 14, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the DOJ and its attached agencies, Tulfo enumerated various crimes that need to be addressed such as drugs cases, assassinations of public officials, human trafficking of Filipinos going abroad, human trafficking of foreigners who brought in POGO facilities, online scams, missing persons, and detention facility incidents. “The list goes on and each of these must be addressed and must not be swept under the rug. The sense of safety and security of the people depend on their confidence on our justice system,” Tulfo said in his manifestation. “It takes all the agencies of the DOJ to fully operate an effective justice system…I am behind the Department of Justice as an institution of the people and I will continue to support their programs in delivering justice to all,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)