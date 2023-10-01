Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Jinggoy defers CHR’s P934 million proposed 2024 budget: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, finance vice chairperson, halts in defending before colleagues the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) P934-million proposed budget after learning of commission’s previous statement supporting the decriminalization of abortion in the country. Estrada, during the plenary debates on the proposed national budget on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, said that until the CHR makes a categorical statement against abortion, deliberations on its proposed allocation for next year will be shelved. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)