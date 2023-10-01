Photo Release

November 14, 2023 Catchy MTRCB commercial: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri congratulates officials and employees of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) headed by Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio after the agency’s proposed budget for 2024 was deemed submitted to the body Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Zubiri said he watched MTRCB’s commercial, Kiko the Explorer, which is very catchy. Zubiri said his kids love the commercial which is very clear and concise. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)