Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Philhealth for foreigners?: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri questions the validity of allowing foreign nationals to avail the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) program during plenary deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and its attached agencies Wednesday, November 15, 2023. “Are foreigners allowed to be part of the PhilHealth program? They do not pay taxes here. In other countries, unless you are a permanent resident, you cannot get the free health care that is given to them,” Zubiri pointed out. Congress appropriates funds to subsidize PhilHealth insurance to certain sectors of society. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)