Photo Release

November 15, 2023 Hontiveros explains ARTA budget: Sen. Risa Hontiveros defends the P490.7-million proposed budget of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) during the plenary session on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. As the chamber tackled allocations of government agencies under the 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), the Deputy Minority Leader said the Finance subcommittee retained the House proposal to augment funding for the ARTA for its operation and programs next year. Hontiveros said the ARTA has also devised initiatives to streamline its processes to ensure an "expeditious, just and inexpensive disposition of complaints." The Senate later submitted the ARTA budget for plenary approval. (Senate PRIB Photos)