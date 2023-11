Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian expects power consumers to benefit from the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) decision to reduce the National Grid Corporation’s (NGCP) annual revenue to P36.7 billion, significantly lower than the maximum allowable revenue (MAR) of P43.789 billion collected from consumers from 2016 to 2020. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN