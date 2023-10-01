Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Channeling 'unused' BARMM funds for normalization: Senator Robinhood Padilla suggests the possibility of channeling unused funds in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to provide livelihood assistance to rebel returnees. Padilla proposed the idea after learning about some P50 billion in unused funds in BARMM that could be put to good use. According to Padilla, the office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) and BARMM could explore the possibility of using a portion of the unutilized funds for the normalization process. “If we neglect the combatants, this will turn out to be a problem ... We must face the problem, and not tell them to wait for next year. They are the ones experiencing poverty on the ground 24 hours a day,” Padilla said during plenary deliberations on the proposed budget of OPAPRU on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Approximately P9.7 billion is needed to fulfill the targeted normalization program involving 14,000 MILF combatants. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)