Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Children with special needs: Sen. Pia Cayetano reminds the need to strengthen the laws on adoption, specially of neglected and abandoned children, particularly those with special needs. Cayetano, during the plenary deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Thursday, November 16, 2023, noted that while foreigners have a soft heart in adopting children with special needs, Filipinos share the same soft heart when it comes to adoption of these children. “I think what we really also need to be mindful about is to support these families who will open their doors to these children with needs,” Cayetano said. “There's a lot of work to do. And if there's anything we can do to further help, there is a place for these children in the homes of families abroad... because every child deserves a home,” she added. (Senate PRIB Photos)