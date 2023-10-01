Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Win: Funds for community-based survey: Sen. Win Gatchalian pushes for the funding of the full implementation of the Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS). During the plenary discussion on the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) proposed 2024 budget Thursday, November 16, 2023, Gatchalian said the CBMS, established in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11315, would help the government to adequately respond to the needs of poor Filipino households as it would generate an "accurate" picture of poverty in the country, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Undertaken by local government units, the CBMS serves as an economic and social tool to formulate and implement poverty alleviation programs. "The timing is also critical in the delivery of social services...Hopefully we can completely fund it next year," Gatchalian told his colleagues. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)