Photo Release

November 16, 2023 Good nutrition for food stamp program: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his “total support” for the food stamp program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the plenary deliberation on the agency’s proposed 2024 budget Thursday, November 16, 2023. Tolentino wanted to know if local government units (LGUs) would be involved in the program. Tolentino was informed that barangay nutrition scholars would be tapped to run and operate the program to ensure that accredited food suppliers would comply with the list of commodities. Tolentino also wanted to know if nutritional education would be an aspect of the program, of which he was told that seminars or sessions would be held for barangay nutrition scholars, mothers and cooks in the area. The program’s nutrition group is constituted of almost 20 different agencies, including the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Agriculture. The final design was set up by the DSWD and the nutrition council. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)