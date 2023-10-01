Photo Release

November 17, 2023 Spate of killings alarm Zubiri: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri expresses alarm over the recent spate of killings in the country during the plenary debates on the proposed 2024 budget of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Friday, November 17, 2023. Zubiri said the rise in murders and homicide cases is giving the Philippines a “black eye” to the international community. Nevertheless, Zubiri thanked outgoing PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. for his decades of service and serving the Filipino people. “I hope you don’t close your doors to future endeavors working in public service,” the Senate President said. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)