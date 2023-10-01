Photo Release

November 17, 2023 Villar sponsors DTI budget: Sen. Mark Villar seeks the support of his colleagues for the approval of the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Trade and Industry and its remaining attached agencies during the marathon plenary session on Friday, November 17, 2023. Villar also thanked his fellow senators for previously supporting the budgets of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, the Design Center of the Philippines and the Philippine Trade Training Center. “It is in our best interest to ensure the effective discussion of the DTI budget as it will direct the trajectory of the future of Filipino trade and businesses,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)