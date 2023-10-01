Photo Release

November 17, 2023 Role of science and technology in progress: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino stresses on Friday, November 17, 2023 the importance of capitalizing on science and technology programs to further aid the country's development. In sponsoring the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies, Tolentino cited the Global Finance Magazine's 2023 Ranking of the World’s Most Technologically Advanced Countries And Territories which placed the Philippines at 63rd out of 65 countries in terms of technological advancement. The senators observed that leaders in technological advancement were also among the world's richest countries. This, Tolentino said, "highlights the connection between progress and science and technology." Tolentino told his colleagues that programs of the DOST still need budgetary support from the government. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)