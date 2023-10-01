Photo Release



Bong Go emphasizes good governance during the Philippine Councilors League-Pangasinan Chapter’s 2nd General Assembly in Tagaytay City: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended the second day of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL)-Pangasinan Chapter 2nd General Assembly and Awarding Ceremonies at the Summit Ridge Hotel in Tagaytay City, Cavite on Thursday, November 16.

The event, which was held from November 15 to 17, served as a platform to share insights on the pivotal role of good governance in fostering vibrant and progressive communities.

Go addressed the assembly, stressing the shared responsibility of all public servants to uphold the principles of good governance. With 144 councilors, some mayors and vice mayors, from across Pangasinan in attendance, the senator highlighted the importance of focusing on the collective duty to prioritize the interests and welfare of constituents.