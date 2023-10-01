Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Senate gets higher COA rating: Sen. Sonny Angara welcomes questions from colleagues as the Senate takes up the proposed 2024 budget of the Commission on Audit (COA). For fiscal year 2024, COA is seeking a budget of P13.53 billion. During Monday’s plenary session November 20, 2023, Angara pointed out that COA’s unmodified opinion, also referred to as unqualified opinion, is the highest rating given by the agency and is issued when the auditor concludes that the financial statements are prepared in all material respects in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The senator said the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Office of Transportation Cooperatives, and the Philippine Coast Guard received highest ratings from COA. When asked about the Senate’s rating, Angara said: “higher than the high ratings.” “It is a very high rating for the Senate your honor,” the senator stressed. (Senate PRIB Photos): Sen. Sonny Angara welcomes questions from colleagues as the Senate takes up the proposed 2024 budget of the Commission on Audit (COA). For fiscal year 2024, COA is seeking a budget of P13.53 billion. During Monday’s plenary session November 20, 2023, Angara pointed out that COA’s unmodified opinion, also referred to as unqualified opinion, is the highest rating given by the agency and is issued when the auditor concludes that the financial statements are prepared in all material respects in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The senator said the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Office of Transportation Cooperatives, and the Philippine Coast Guard received highest ratings from COA. When asked about the Senate’s rating, Angara said: “higher than the high ratings.” “It is a very high rating for the Senate your honor,” the senator stressed. (Senate PRIB Photos)