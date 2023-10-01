Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Villar shepherds BCDA, CEZA 2024 budget: Sen. Mark Villar sponsors the 2024 budgets of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) during the plenary session Monday, November 20, 2023. Based on the committee report on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill, the allocated budget for the BCDA is P2.3 billion. On the other hand, the proposed budget of CEZA is P500 million. The Senate closed the period of interpellation and submitted the budgets of the two agencies for the approval of the body. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Photo)