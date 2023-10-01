Photo Release

November 21, 2023 POE presents DICT budget: Sen. Grace Poe, during early Tuesday morning plenary session November 21, 2023, presents the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and its attached agencies amounting to P9.946 billion. Poe said the DICT requested a P300 million allocation as confidential fund but the committee “was able to find a way so that we will still be able to supply the needs of the DICT for them to be able to do their functions properly.” Poe said instead of granting the agency a P300 million confidential fund, the amount of P280 million was put in a line item budget “so that it’s easier for us to be able to monitor it.” She stressed that the committee did not see any need to put the additional P20 million in a line item budget. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Photo)