Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian wants students from low-income households, including those listed under Listahanan 2.0, to be prioritized as beneficiaries of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) or the free higher education law. Listahanan is an information management system that identifies who and where the country’s poor are. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN