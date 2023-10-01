Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Resolving labor disputes: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero urges the Committee on Labor Employment and Human Resources Development chaired by Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada to invite the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) to explain how permits were issued to DMCI for the construction and sale of units despite pending cases. “May we invite the HLURB or any appropriate housing agency as to how it came about that permits were granted to DMCI to begin construction and presumably selling units already when the subject property is the subject matter of litigation,” Escudero said. During Wednesday’s hearing November 22, 2023, Escudero also requested the committee to invite DMCI Holdings president and chief executive officer Alfredo R. Austria to shed light on the ongoing labor disputes in DMCI. The Senate is committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of laborers and promoting the fair resolution of labor disputes. The committee has set another hearing on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)