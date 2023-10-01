Photo Release

November 22, 2023 PENCAS bill gets Senate nod: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano congratulates Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, sponsor of the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) Act, for the passage of the bill on third and final reading Wednesday, November 22, 2023. During the plenary session, Cayetano said that as the chairman of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation Futures Thinking, she manifested her support from the very beginning for the PENCAS bill. “We need to ensure that the concepts of sustainability do not remain just concepts. They need to be embodied in every important agency in our government, particularly the finance agencies, the budgeting agencies, and it needs to be something that all our accountants, all our technical staff understand,” Cayetano said. “It will take time for many of us to understand every detail of what is intended to be achieved here but this is a step in the right direction,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)