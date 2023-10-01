Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Congress to legislate future PNP reorganizations: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during Wednesday’s period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2249 or the Organizational Reforms in the Philippine National Police, November 22, 2023, proposes an amendment to the measure which would revise the power of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) to create provisional PNP units. Tolentino made the proposal after he was told by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa that the NAPOLCOM has to react to new threats by creating several units within the police organization. Because there is no enabling law for the said creation, Dela Rosa said these units have no operational funds. Tolentino noted that once SBN 2249 becomes a law, entities or units created by the NAPOLCOM would be institutionalized, but this does not prevent them from creating new units. “There should be a cap. If you create an ad hoc unit, after the lapse of several months or after the lapse of two years, the same should be considered dissolved or absorbed by a mother unit... is the good sponsor willing to incorporate (that provision in the bill) or accept the proposition?” Tolentino asked, to which Dela Rosa replied in the affirmative. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)