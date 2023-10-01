Photo Release

November 22, 2023 Establishing, separating schools: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Wednesday’s plenary session November 22, 2023, delivers two omnibus sponsorship speeches on local bills that aim to separate extension or annex schools to become independent schools and establish two schools. House Bill No. (HBN) 8701 and HBN 8702, respectively seek to establish the Progressive Senior High School and the Progressive Elementary School, both in Bacoor City, Cavite. HBN 7315, on the other hand, seeks to separate Jose Abad Santos National High School-Tabayon Extension in Bgy. Tabayon, Jose Abad santos, Davao Occidental from the Jose Abad Santos National High School, converting it into an independent national high school to be known as the Tabayon National High School. HBN 8399, meanwhile, seeks to separate the San Pablo National High School - Sacbulan extension in Bgy. Sacbulan, San Pablo, Zamboanga del Sur from the San Pablo National High School, converting it into an independent national high school to be known as the Sacbulan National High School. Gatchalian said the Progressive Senior High School is currently serving 723 enrolled learners in Senior High School with at least 25 teachers. Meanwhile, the Progressive Elementary School has been actively educating the Bacooreño learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6 level since 2010. “Notwithstanding the invaluable roles these educational institutions play in the community, they lack the proper recognition, identity, and the mandate to institutionalize their operations with full budgetary support from the national government,” Gatchalian said. On the separation of schools to become independent schools, the senator said the proposed measures do not require mere administrative changes. “They seek to change the lives and the future of our learners... By passing these bills, we are taking a step toward ensuring that education is accessible, that young dreams are nurtured, and that the future of our nation is bright,” Gatchalian added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)