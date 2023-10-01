Photo Release

November 23, 2023 Zubiri welcomes APPF delegates: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri welcomes delegates from different countries upon their arrival at the Philippine International Convention Center Thursday, November 23, 2023 for the opening of the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentarian Forum until November 25, 2023. The Philippines is hosting the annual meeting for the second time since 1994 and will be attended by 237 parliamentarians from 18 countries, aside from Filipino parliamentarians. With the theme “Building Resilient Partnerships: Advancing Peace, Prosperity and Sustainability in the Asia Pacific,” delegates will discuss during the three-day plenary session political and security matters, economic and trade matters, and regional cooperation in the Asia Pacific region. Expected to join Filipino legislators are lawmakers from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mexico, Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Russian Federation, Thailand, and Vietnam. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)