Photo Release

November 24, 2023 Striking a balance between economic growth & environmental protection: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, a well-known advocate of the environment, implores lawmakers during the second day of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary (APPF 31) Forum Friday, November 24, 2023 to craft laws that strike a balance between economic growth and environmental protection. Legarda underscored the importance of recognizing that infrastructure extends beyond concrete and steel. “In the face of climate change, habitat loss and pollution, we must rethink our approach to critical infrastructure, emphasizing the blue economy and prioritizing natural resources accounting,” Legarda stressed. She said the APPF forum is a good platform to shape policies that define the region’s path towards a greener, inclusive and sustainable future. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)