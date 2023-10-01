Photo Release

November 25, 2023 Harness trade to improve quality of life: Sen. Win Gatchalian urges delegates of the 31st Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31) to prioritize legislation that would harness the power of economic trade to improve the quality of life among citizens in the region. He said economic trade within the Asia-Pacific region is a major driver of poverty reduction and human development. “This is an important lesson for us, especially for developing countries such as the Philippines, which experiences an above-average extreme poverty incidence in the region at five percent,” said Gatchalian, who presided over the working group on economic and trade matters on the second day of the forum, Friday, November 24. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)