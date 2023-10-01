Photo Release

November 25, 2023 Insights on gender equality: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over the working group meeting on women parliamentarians during the second day of the 31st Asia Pacific Parliamentary (APPF 31) Forum held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City Friday, November 24, 2023. Parliamentarians shared insights and best practices on how to embed gender equality into legislation and prioritize government policies and development plans on gender equality programs. Also discussed were women’s empowerment in the Asia Pacific region and the representation of women leadership in government, labor and other sectors of society. According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, women’s participation in decision making remain low with only 20.8 percent of parliamentary seats in the region as compared to the global average of 25.5 percent. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)