Photo Release

November 25, 2023 APPF 31 tackles political, security concerns in Asia Pacific: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairs and co-chairs the working group on political and security matters during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City Thursday, November 23, 2023. The committee tackled concerns on the capacity of parliaments to promote regional peace and stability which includes the escalating tensions, armed conflicts, terrorism, nuclear proliferation cyber threats, risks surrounding artificial intelligence; combatting transnational crimes including the proliferation of drugs, trafficking in persons, especially women and children, money laundering, illicit trade and the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, among others. The APPF 31 is a gathering of 275 delegates from 19 countries, including the Philippines, to discuss regional concerns and solutions. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)