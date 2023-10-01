Photo Release

November 28, 2023 Senate scrutinizes inconsistencies in CREATE law: The Committee on Ways and Means looks into the reported inconsistencies between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act and its implementing rules and regulations, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the committee, said the panel will also look into the challenges in the implementation of the CREATE Act, particularly on the grant of incentives to businesses. “The Senate Ways and Means Committee, through its inherent powers, would conduct motu proprio oversight on the implementation of the CREATE Law,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)