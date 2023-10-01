Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Senate approves the 2024 budget: After marathon hearings and plenary debates that lasted until the early hours of the morning, the Senate approves on third and final reading its version of the P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024. In his manifestation on the amendments to the budget measure, Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Sonny Angara said the proposed budget aligns with the broad goals of the Marcos administration towards transforming the Philippines into a more prosperous nation. Mahalaga ang pambansang badyet. “Hindi lamang pondo ang pinaguusapan dito. Mga plano’t polisiya din. Minsan nga, may nabubuksan na imbestigasyon. Sa mahahabang debate, nililinaw natin kung ano nga ba ang mga hakbang na nais tahakin ng gobyerno patungo sa kaunlaran at kasaganahan.”