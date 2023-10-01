Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Responsible mining: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar explains to a former New People’s Army (NPA) member that mining is not bad as long as it is done legally and responsibly. During Wednesday’s hearing, November 29, 2023, of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Villar said nine million hectares or one third of Philippine land have metal deposits which is a huge amount of money that can be used by the government. “So there is nothing wrong with mining, the only wrong thing with mining is the illegal miners, the ones who don't follow the law…It needs to be done in a legal way. It's just necessary that the manner of doing it should be legal,” Villar said. The senator made an intervention during the hearing following the testimony of a former NPA recruit that they were oriented to oppose mining due to its bad effects on the livelihood of poor people and the environment. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)