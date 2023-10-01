Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Panel adjourns hearing on Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, adjourns on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the hearing on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 159, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act (also known as “doble plaka” law). Tolentino terminated the discussions after hearing the positions of stakeholders including those from the Department of Transportation. The panel was informed that motorcycle riders, and even the Land Transportation Office, prefer having one plate number and a Radio Frequency Identification, instead of having two plate numbers installed in front and back of the motorcycle, in the face of backlogs of plates. Tolentino also received complaints of excessive fines and penalties imposed on motorcycle riders for violating RA 11235. Stakeholders agreed with SBN 159 which seeks to remove the penalty of imprisonment of arresto mayor to prision correccional and to lower the fine imposed under RA 11235 to not more than P5,000. Before ending the hearing, Tolentino said he will wait for the position paper of stakeholders “to be considered by the committee in preparing the committee report.” (Voltaire Domingo/Senate)