Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Develop a national defense industry: Sen. Mark Villar expresses full support for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2455 or the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act to strengthen a self-reliant defense posture program and promote the development of a national defense industry in the Philippines. During Wednesday’s plenary session, November 29, 2023, Villar said as a chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, it is his advocacy to support local businesses and make them internationally competitive. “They are already internationally competitive, if we can give more support to companies like Armscor in the defense industry, I'm confident that we can generate more jobs. That's why I believe that we should pass this bill at the soonest possible time. We need to support our local industries, we need to help them become internationally competitive,” Villar said. “This bill is an opportunity for us to give that much needed support, create jobs, create an industry that can compete internationally,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)