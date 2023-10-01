Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Sen Bato Dela Rosa on the revelation of former rebels that Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel is a recruit of the Communist Party of the Philippines: "Kaya pala tuwang-tuwa itong tao na ito nu’ng pinaganahan lang sila na papasukin daw ‘yung ICC...Talagang tuwang-tuwa siya na iimbestigahan ako ng ICC. Tingnan natin ngayon, ikaw ang iimbestigahan ko. I will do all my parliamentary powers to pin you down. Tingnan natin. Ikaw pala talaga ay miyembro ng Communist Party of the Philippines which is the partido of the New People’s Army who is trying to destroy this government...Sabihin man ninyo na sinira ko ‘yung parliamentary courtesy, but my love for this country is above and beyond parliamentary courtesy, to be frank about it. Kumukulo ang dugo ko, nakikita ko ito. Patawa-tawa, pa-smile-smile, ‘yun pala’y anay pala ito na sumisira ng ating lipunan. Diyos ko! Bakit meron tayong ganyang mga congressman." (Photos from the Nov 29, 2023 hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on student radicalization by the CPP-NPA-NDF)