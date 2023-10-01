Photo Release

November 30, 2023 Bicam on 2024 national budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, leads the Senate panel on the discussion of the disagreeing provisions of House Bill No. 8980 or the General Appropriations Act of 2024 Thursday, November 30, 2023. The Bicameral Conference Committee formally convened at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Makati to deliberate on the P5.768 trillion national budget for next year. Earlier, Angara said the proposed budget aligns with the broad goals of the Marcos administration towards transforming the Philippines into a more prosperous nation. Also present were Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senators Cynthia Villar, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Nancy Binay, Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros. The House panel was led by Elizaldy Co with members Senior Vice Chair Stella Luz Quimbo, Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe, Deputy Majority Leader David “Jay Jay” Suarez, Deputy Majority Leader Neptali Gonzalez II, Vice Chair Jose “Joboy” Aquino II, Vice Chair Raul Angelo “Jil” Bongalon, Eleandro Jesus Madrona and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)