Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Enterprise-based training program: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses support for the passage of Senate Bill No. 363 or the Enterprise-Based Education and Training to Employment Act during Monday’s hearing, December 4, 2023, of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education. Gatchalian said statistics show that only 4 percent of all scholarship and training programs of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is channeled to enterprise-based training. “This program is not new, it's just not being maximized and corporations are not attracted to join this program but I feel this is really one of the more important or probably the most important programs under TESDA that we should expand in order to create more jobs and highly skilled workers,” Gatchalian said. “It's important also that we channel more funds as well as encourage more companies to join into the enterprise-based training program,” he added. The senator explained that the enterprise-based training is a form of apprenticeship for the trainees in which they will learn the actual and practicality of the company. And at the same time, they will acquire new skills and new knowledge to be more efficient. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)