Photo Release

December 4, 2023 It was never a matter of religion: Sen. Robinhood Padilla says the recent bombing at the Mindanao State University that killed 11 persons and injured 45 others was never a matter of religion but an act of terrorism. Padilla, in his manifestation during Monday’s plenary session, December 4, 2023, scored insinuations, including those posted on social media, claiming that Sunday's tragedy was a clash between Christianity and Islam. “I want to thank my colleagues for stressing that Islam has nothing to do with this attack. What happened was the work of terrorists who do not represent Muslims…Muslims will never accept violence as part of their faith. The Qur’an is clear that if you kill an innocent person, you are killing humanity," Padilla said in Filipino. “Let us strengthen our support for our military in their intelligence efforts against these foreign terrorists because they are here in our country," he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)