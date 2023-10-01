Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Working for peace: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says he is deeply heartbroken over the bombing incident in Marawi City that killed and injured several victims while attending mass at the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University Sunday morning, December 3, 2023. “It is heartbreaking because almost six years have passed since they took over the city and since then we have taken leaps and strides to give the region peace,” Zubiri said during plenary session Monday, December 4, 2023. He said the Senate had worked and saw the passage of several legislation into law that uplifted the lives of the Muslim brothers in the region such as giving them their own parliament through the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, creation of a supreme court that recognizes the Sharia law and the passage of a holy holiday, among others. Zubiri appealed to the Bangsamoro government to help look for the culprits behind the bombing incident and asked the Armed Forces of the Philippines and all armed services to apprehend the bombers the soonest possible time and bring justice to all those who died in Marawi. “As a fellow Mindanaoan, I can only hope and pray that our area, our land in the South will continue to flourish due to peace and all the peace efforts we are doing for our country men there. And I hope and pray that we continue the efforts and not slow down these efforts because of this tragic incident,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)